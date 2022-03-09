Spires: Washing my truck

The next car I owned was a white 1965 Ford Galaxy 500, which got even more washings. That car always looked good after washing.

Later, after I got married and started a family, the car washing slowed down dramatically. If something I was driving got washed once a month it would be an oddity. There just wasn’t the glamour of keeping a nicely washed car anymore.

I had a neighbor back then that must have washed his car every day. I guess it was something he was proud of, you could say. He came home from work for lunch and I have seen him out there washing that car before he went back to work on several occasions.

Over the years I have had times when I would keep my vehicles clean. I even would run them through the car wash at times when I didn’t have the time or energy to get in the yard and then wash them.

I’ll have to admit that the last few years have taken a toll on my car washing desire. I just don’t see the need to wash something that will soon be dirty again.

However, my truck looks so much better now that it is clean that I might have a change of heart. Maybe in a couple of months I might just wash it again.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.