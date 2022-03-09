 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spires: Washing my truck
Spires: Washing my truck

Last weekend was perfect weather for me to finally wash my truck. I don’t even remember the last time I washed my truck, I’m fairly sure it was back in late September.

There was a lot going on since that time, with many trips to doctors and specialists. The wintry weather played a part in me not washing my truck as well. I didn’t want to get wet during some of those near freezing days we had at the time.

So, by the time I finally got around to washing my now extremely dirty truck I was shocked to realize that the tan truck I was driving is actually white. I had the same experience when I had cataract surgery, so my truck was very dirty.

There was a time in my life I would never go that long before I washed my vehicle.

We had a 1962 Chevrolet Belair station wagon that my father used as a family car and to pick up and deliver dry cleaning. If we were going somewhere, it was my job to wash the car and sweep it out with a whisk broom. That was always a big job since at the time two thirds of the roads were red clay which caked up on the car.

My first car was a 1958 English Ford. It was a multi-colored car with a greenish (closest color match) top, tan bottom, and spots of gray primer paint. I washed it at least once a week, sometimes more if the need arose.

The next car I owned was a white 1965 Ford Galaxy 500, which got even more washings. That car always looked good after washing.

Later, after I got married and started a family, the car washing slowed down dramatically. If something I was driving got washed once a month it would be an oddity. There just wasn’t the glamour of keeping a nicely washed car anymore.

I had a neighbor back then that must have washed his car every day. I guess it was something he was proud of, you could say. He came home from work for lunch and I have seen him out there washing that car before he went back to work on several occasions.

Over the years I have had times when I would keep my vehicles clean. I even would run them through the car wash at times when I didn’t have the time or energy to get in the yard and then wash them.

I’ll have to admit that the last few years have taken a toll on my car washing desire. I just don’t see the need to wash something that will soon be dirty again.

However, my truck looks so much better now that it is clean that I might have a change of heart. Maybe in a couple of months I might just wash it again.

Byron Spires

Spires

 COURTESY BYRON SPIRES

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.

