Spires: Watching the world go by

I remember sitting on an embankment on the side of the road watching semi-trucks pulling up the long hill on U.S. Highway 90 on the east side of Quincy, where I grew up. This was in the days way before Interstate 10 and four-lane highways were popular.

A group of us boys would gather there often to see the trucks as they struggled to climb that steep hill. The real thrill was when one, fully loaded, billowing out black smoke would miss a gear forcing them to go all the way back to first gear to get to the top of the hill.

Most of those trucks had airhorns and occasionally by pumping our arm up and down we could get them to sound off their horn.

Those trucks would be from all over the country traveling along U.S. 90. They would be going so slow by the time they reached the top of the hill we could read their tags and see where they were from.

Every day we would get a geography lesson when we saw trucks from exotic places like Iowa, Michigan or New York. They were from places we had only seen in books or maps. Watching them climb that hill was like watching the world go by for us.

Another thing we use to do is check out car tags as well. We memorized Florida tags which gave numbers for the counties.