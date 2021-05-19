Spires: We lost another good one

Barney had a lot of friends and one of the most interesting lives of anyone I have known. He was a good friend to me, and we had many enjoyable outings, from fishing trips to just sitting in the den or the deck talking.

He had been dealing with problems for the last couple of years, which hindered his ability to get around. So we made a couple of trips together to fish fries and hung out with our buddies.

I often talked with him on the phone. Unfortunately, my last conversation in person with Barney was shortly after he had found out he had terminal cancer.

Hospice was coming in daily and, thankfully, he felt well enough to have me visit. We sat and talked as we had done 100 times before and he said something that I think says a lot about him.

“I’ve had a good life. I’ve done a lot of things that I’m proud of and I’m ready to go,” he told me.

That is a profound statement.

Barney lived a good life. He found a soulmate in his wife Joan. She, by the way, introduced my soulmate, Bev, to me.

I am so glad that I met Barney and that he was part of my life. He will be missed, but I am 100 percent satisfied he is catching up with loved ones, old friends, finding the best fishing holes and maybe even playing a round of golf that he has missed so much these last few years.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.