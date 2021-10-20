Spires: We’re not in Kansas anymore

Our American history is just that, “our” history. Good or bad, it is still our history. To change that or take it away does not make us a better country. As a matter of fact I believe it lessens the reason we are here today.

I grew up saturated in history, the history of my family, the history of my community and especially the history of our country. We cannot let that slip away from us; if we do, we may just repeat the bad things once they are forgotten.

So many people are telling me now that they have stopped watching the national news. It is very frustrating to say the least. I tend to agree with those thoughts, but at the same time so many things are happening that it is scary for our country’s future.

There was a time when we depended on three networks to keep us abreast of what was happening. Now we have dozens of channels with news, plus our phones and internet. Oh, and don’t forget Facebook.

The problem now is you don’t know who to believe. Or even better, who not to believe.

I long for the days when Walter Cronkite would say, “And that’s the way it is,” or Edward R. Murrow’s “Good night and good luck.”

To me, it is scary times, worse than those days when we learned to “duck and cover,” in anticipation of an atomic bomb being dropped on us—and that was scary. This time, however, it will not be a giant explosion. I’m afraid it may just slip up on us.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.