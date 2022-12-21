Spires: What do you want for Christmas?

What do you want for Christmas? That seems to be a common question this time of year. However, it can be a perplexing one at the same time.

Grandchildren are the easiest to ask. Depending on their ages, they are the easiest to buy for as well. Grown children are the most difficult because their wants are now much larger and, in most cases, outside of your spending range.

Spouses are hard as well. Like children, they have larger interests that can be very much outside of your spending range. My wife Bev loves Christmas, especially shopping and buying presents. She starts before Thanksgiving, asking about what you want for Christmas.

She asked me what I wanted back in early November, so I wrote her a few items down on a yellow legal pad sheet. After looking at the list she handed it back to me with instructions that the list must include items costing $ 100 or less, emphasizing the “less.”

Bev came home recently from a shopping spree and told me she had gotten all of her Christmas shopping done. Now that, by the way, is no simple task; she has a large list she shops for. As for me, I’m still working on the three people on my list.

Actually, I have Bev’s gift or at least an idea. She gave me a couple of hints over the last week. There have been several earrings placed by my place at the table recently and a jewelry advertisement as well. I guess that is her subtle way to let me know what she wants. However, I have a better idea.

I plan to wrap myself up in Christmas paper on Christmas Eve and lay under the tree. I’ll let you know how that works out.

On a serious side, there is one thing that I really want for Christmas. It seems to be an underlying wish over the past several Christmases for me.

What I would really like is for Christmas to go back to being about the Christ child. The time of year is not so much about presents, but more about the real reason we celebrate. The part about family, good friends and being thankful for what we have.

In other words, we need more underwear and fruit under the tree.