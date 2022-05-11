Spires: What if William Shakespeare were a Southerner?

If William Shakespeare had been a southerner and called Jim Bob Shakespeare, his writings would have been different. No longer would there be a tragic ending to his famed Romeo and Juliet instead the outcome would have been totally different.

The first noticeable change would have been the names. No true southerner would name their son Romeo. So that name would be more in line with Billy Bob or Rooster or some other traditional name like Bobby Joe.

Although the name Juliet is not too bad, a more common name like Essie Mae or Nilene or Ola Mae might fit better.

Personally, I have never met a Capulet, so that name would need to be more traditional like Boyd, Murphy or Johnson.

I do know several Montagues, however, and there are some of them in the south, however, I think, Kelly or May or even Sawyer would be a more common name.

So, the new Southern version would be called Billy Bob Johnson and Ola Mae Sawyer. Remember this is a romantic drama which sums up the south in general.

As a Southerner in general we don’t like sad endings. Case in point would be the Hatfield’s and the McCoy’s, a real southern tragedy.

Jim Bob would probably be more apt to author a story with plenty of dogs, some fishing, a few dead squirrels, and an irate sheriff involved.

The story would start out something like this: Billy Bob Johnson, a sharecropper’s son, and his favorite dog Blue, would be fishing on Stiff and Ugly Creek when the beautiful Ola Mae Sawyer, the daughter of the farm owner, would be out squirrel hunting on a cool Fall afternoon.

Ola Mae, not knowing that Billy Bob is sitting on the bank of the creek fishing, shoots a squirrel out of the tree under which he is sitting. The squirrel falls in his lap scaring Blue, who in turn jumps in the creek just as Billy Bob is hooking ol’ Crakerhead, the catfish that has alluded to being caught for years. The commotion caused him to lose Crakerhead.

During all the commotion he finds the squirrel that fell on Blue

When Ola Mae goes to retrieve her squirrel, she and Billy Bob meet for the first time, and it is love at first sight.

The condensed version is that the farmer does not want his daughter dating a sharecropper’s son, so he enlists the local sheriff in his plan to keep them apart.

In the end however, Billy Bob and Ola Mae get married, raise ten children, and live happily ever after.

Another example of a Southern version would be Hambone. The ghost Claude would haunt the old moonshine still on the Willacoochee River owned by George “Hambone,” Clausen. The ghost would play havoc on Hambone by interfering in his love life with the store owner’s daughter Gert where he buys his sugar for the moonshine.

A lot of confusion is created when three suitors, LeRoy, LeRay and Lester try to woo her away from Hambone, who enlists the help of the ghost to keep them away from her. In the end the three suitors disappear, Hambone marries Gert who inherits the store which allows an endless supply of sugar.

In the Southern versions things turn out different, but that is the way we do things here in the South.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.