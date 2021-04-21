Spires: What makes a tragic life?

I just recently watched a Ken Burns’ documentary about Mark Twain (Samuel Clemmons). Everyone knows Mark Twain; like me, they have read a number of his books, especially “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”.
I knew he was a humorist much like Will Rogers, just a different era of time. The documentary told how he traveled around the country, and eventually the world, speaking to sold out audiences.
He didn’t like speaking; however, the “lectures,” as they were called, made him a lot of money.
Having been raised extremely poor, you would have thought he would have lived a frugal life; instead, when he became rich, he spent money as if it grew on trees. He liked to invest in inventions and anticipated making a lot of money, instead it ended up bankrupting him, thus the reason he would have to go back on the road speaking in his later years.
As an example, he started a publishing company and the first book he published was a biography by Ulysses Grant (after he was president), who at the time was broke and needed the money.
Both Grant and Twain made a good bit of money from the book. That was the only book that sold for Twain, with the rest of his published books failing.
He attempted and failed at a number of adventures, some of which were written into his book as characters he had met along the way. He was a riverboat captain, a newspaper editor, reporter and even a publisher.
Although he was the best-known author in the world at the time, loved by millions, it did not exempt him from facing a tremendous amount of grief.
His first child died at 18 months old; two of his three daughters and his wife would die before he passed away. Maybe it was the grief that helped make him so good at what he wrote.
I liked his writings because they are easy to read and understand. In other words, you don’t have to have a master’s degree in English to understand what he wrote.
The documentary talked about his life and especially his motivation for writing some of the things he wrote.
Granted, he was way ahead of his time when it came to social issues and was active especially in his older years in those issues.
My feelings though are a little different: I think he wrote because he loved to put on paper his thoughts.
I know a bunch of writers and almost all of them write not to be famous, but because they need to write. It is a way to put on paper what you are thinking and in someway it is as therapeutic as a visit to the psychiatrist.
I also think he wrote what he was seeing in his mind’s eye. That is why his writing is so clear, especially in the character of Huckleberry Finn. He wrote that book later in life, many years after Tom Sawyer; he needed to be on the Mississippi River with Jim, to survive what was going on around him.
Like most of us, his life was a mixture of many good things sometimes overshadowed by bad things. In the end, some would say he had a tragic life; I, on the other hand, say he had a life to be proud of.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.