Spires: What makes a tragic life?

Although he was the best-known author in the world at the time, loved by millions, it did not exempt him from facing a tremendous amount of grief.

His first child died at 18 months old; two of his three daughters and his wife would die before he passed away. Maybe it was the grief that helped make him so good at what he wrote.

I liked his writings because they are easy to read and understand. In other words, you don’t have to have a master’s degree in English to understand what he wrote.

The documentary talked about his life and especially his motivation for writing some of the things he wrote.

Granted, he was way ahead of his time when it came to social issues and was active especially in his older years in those issues.

My feelings though are a little different: I think he wrote because he loved to put on paper his thoughts.

I know a bunch of writers and almost all of them write not to be famous, but because they need to write. It is a way to put on paper what you are thinking and in someway it is as therapeutic as a visit to the psychiatrist.