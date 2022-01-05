Spires: Why I don’t do my own repairs

There were only a couple of bolts that held it on the intake manifold and the gas line that had to be disconnected. Once I got it off the engine, I took it to my shelf and started to take it apart.

I painstakingly disassembled it, then replaced all of the old parts with the new ones from the kit. This took a half of a day to do by the way.

After I rebuilt it, I then secured it back on the engine and placed the breather filter back on top.

I remember being so proud of myself for having done such a good job, in spite of the fact that I had a couple of pieces left over.

When I hit the ignition, it cranked right up. Another reason to be proud of what I had done.

For whatever reason, after a couple of minutes, it backfired twice and the engine caught on fire.

I was lucky that day with the help of some sand in a pile by the car (another one of my failed do-it-yourself projects) I was able to put the fire out.

A $15 carburetor kit turned into a new carburetor and a mechanic finished the job at a cost of well over $100. He told me after he finished replacing the carburetor that I was lucky I didn’t burn the car up with my botched repair.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.