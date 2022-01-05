Spires: Why I don’t do my own repairs

Many years ago, when I was always trying to save money, I had an old car, a 1955 Chevy 4-door that had engine trouble.
I had bought the car as a second vehicle, primarily to use as a “fishing car.” The back seat was perfect for keeping tackle boxes, rods and reels and ice chest in. I mounted a trailer hitch on it, as well.
It was not a classic, by the way, just a basic car with shift on the column and a 6-cylinder motor. I had bought it on a deal, as a matter of fact. I did some trading and a little cash to get it.
The car had a major flaw; that is why I managed to get such a good deal. It had sat in front of a house, on the curb. Someone came along sideswiping it one night and the entire passenger side of the car was damaged.
After some work with a crowbar and a hammer, you could get the doors open; luckily, the tires weren’t damaged.
A few months after I bought it, something went wrong with the carburetor. In my haste to save money, I went to the local parts house and bought a kit with plans to overhaul the carburetor myself.
I didn’t think it would be that difficult, since it was a one-barrel carburetor. At the time, I had a little work shed with a nice, wide shelf—perfect for rebuilding carburetors.
There were only a couple of bolts that held it on the intake manifold and the gas line that had to be disconnected. Once I got it off the engine, I took it to my shelf and started to take it apart.
I painstakingly disassembled it, then replaced all of the old parts with the new ones from the kit. This took a half of a day to do by the way.
After I rebuilt it, I then secured it back on the engine and placed the breather filter back on top.
I remember being so proud of myself for having done such a good job, in spite of the fact that I had a couple of pieces left over.
When I hit the ignition, it cranked right up. Another reason to be proud of what I had done.
For whatever reason, after a couple of minutes, it backfired twice and the engine caught on fire.
I was lucky that day with the help of some sand in a pile by the car (another one of my failed do-it-yourself projects) I was able to put the fire out.
A $15 carburetor kit turned into a new carburetor and a mechanic finished the job at a cost of well over $100. He told me after he finished replacing the carburetor that I was lucky I didn’t burn the car up with my botched repair.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.