Spires: Will Rogers — A man of our times

Back in 2000 I had the opportunity to be in a musical called “The Will Rogers Follies.”

I played Wiley Post, Will’s friend, and pilot.

Doing that show got me interested in Will and his life. I’ve read just about everything available about him. I found Will to be inspirational as a man and way ahead of his time.

One of my lines in the show was, “Come on, Will, it’s time to go flying.” It was with Post that Will would meet his end. The two of them flew off to Alaska and along the way the plane crashed, killing both of them.

Most people think of Will as a comedian; he was actually a political humorist. During his lifetime he was probably as popular as anyone in the entertainment industry today.

He had a homespun humor that endeared him to people, especially the average man or woman.

Will was known as “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son.” He was born to a Cherokee family in Indian Territory (now part of Oklahoma). As an entertainer and humorist, he traveled around the world three times, made 71 films (50 silent films and 21 “talkies”), and wrote more than 4,000 nationally syndicated newspaper columns.