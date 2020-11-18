Spires: Would you go back if you could?

I’ve pondered the question that if I were given the chance to go back, would I?
There have been a lot of places over the years where I have lived and worked – some I might want to go back to, others I am glad I don’t work or live there anymore.
Many years ago, I had a few days off and decided I wanted to revisit one of those places in my past. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but it did not turn out to be anything like I had expected.
I thought, for some odd reason, that I could pick up where I had left off and that I would be welcomed with open arms.
A few folks were glad to see me; however, most of the nearly a dozen people I tried to see were less than hospitable to me.
I understand why people would feel that way. In my case, it had been over 10 years since I had seen them and like the old saying, “out of sight, out of mind” states, their lives, like mine, had moved on.
I learned a good lesson from that experience. It is almost impossible to go back and expect things to be like they were when you left.
With that in mind, I really don’t think I want to go back. I had a reasonably decent upbringing with a lot of friends and family around. I really miss that, by the way, but it wasn’t always peaches and cream. There were bad times in those years as well.
To go back would mean I would need to relive those experiences again and, to be honest, I don’t want to do deal with some of that stuff again. In other words, growing up poor had its downside, too.
Sometimes I think we are selective with our memories of the past and kind of skim over the bad times. I know I do just that.
So, I guess if the truth were known, we are much better living in the here and now than spending too much time wishing we could go back in time.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
