Spires: Would you go back if you could?

I’ve pondered the question that if I were given the chance to go back, would I?

There have been a lot of places over the years where I have lived and worked – some I might want to go back to, others I am glad I don’t work or live there anymore.

Many years ago, I had a few days off and decided I wanted to revisit one of those places in my past. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but it did not turn out to be anything like I had expected.

I thought, for some odd reason, that I could pick up where I had left off and that I would be welcomed with open arms.

A few folks were glad to see me; however, most of the nearly a dozen people I tried to see were less than hospitable to me.

I understand why people would feel that way. In my case, it had been over 10 years since I had seen them and like the old saying, “out of sight, out of mind” states, their lives, like mine, had moved on.

I learned a good lesson from that experience. It is almost impossible to go back and expect things to be like they were when you left.