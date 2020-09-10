2 Cottondale High School football games punted over COVID-19

Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore on Wednesday provided a count of students having tested positive for COVID-19 and students and staff who are in quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Moore also announced that two upcoming Cottondale High School football games have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Three students at CHS had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and some of them were football players. This made it difficult to field a team, Moore said.

There were six positives from Marianna High School, one at Malone School, and one from the new Marianna K-8 School.

Moore said that, as of Wednesday, he was not aware of any plans to amend the volleyball schedules.

Moore reported that 65 students and seven employees of the school system have been quarantined because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

The data he shared was provided to him by the Jackson County Health Department.

The news came a day after first-graders at Marianna K-8 finally started their school year, the beginning delayed because so many of their teachers were in quarantine on Aug. 24, the district starting date.

Cottondale was next set to play Liberty County on Sept. 11 in a home game at 7 p.m., but on Wednesday, Sept. 9, Moore announced that CHS football games scheduled for Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 would be postponed because the three students at the school had tested positive for COVID-19 and because 28 additional individuals had been quarantined as possible contacts.