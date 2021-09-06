2 Jackson County football teams score wins

Two local teams notched victories on the gridiron last weekend, one dominating its opponent and the other hanging on to win by one point.

The Sneads Pirates had a decisive win against the Arnold Marlins, 53-16. The Pirates will play the Graceville Tigers on Friday, Sept. 10, in Sneads.

The Marianna Bulldogs won their Sept. 3 game against North Florida Christian Eagles, eking out a 35-34 victory. The Bulldogs face the Rutherford Rams at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, in Marianna.

The Graceville Tigers lost its Sept. 3 game against Holmes County Blue Devils, 28-6. The Tigers and the Sneads Pirates face off in Sneads at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Cottondale Hornets had been set to play Baker on Sept. 3, but it was not immediately clear whether that game went ahead as scheduled. The Hornets schedule pits the team against the Liberty County Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. in Cottondale.