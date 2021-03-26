3 times as many red snapper doesn't mean tripled quotas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Members of Congress say they expect relaxed catch limits for red snapper this year in light of a new study finding three times the number previously thought to swim in the Gulf of Mexico, but experts note that tripled quotas are extremely unlikely.

The Great Red Snapper Count announced Wednesday said there appear to be at least 110 million adult red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico, rather than the previous federal estimate of 36 million.

"The preliminary results ... prove what Louisiana fishermen knew all along: red snapper stocks in the Gulf of Mexico are thriving," said House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Republican from Louisiana, said Thursday that he's hoping for a substantial increase in quotas for red snapper in the Gulf. "Anything less will be a disservice to the American public," he said.

"I know some people will see this and think, 'Oh, great! We can have three times the catch.' But that's just not likely," Christopher Stallings, a University of South Florida fisheries scientist who was not involved in the study, said Thursday.

Nobody would guess at the likely size of any increases.