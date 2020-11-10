AFC features plenty of star power even without Tom Brady

The Browns (5-3) are in position to end the league's longest playoff absence at 18 years after bouncing back from an awful opener in Baltimore in which they were completely outclassed in a 38-6 blowout. The Bengals (2-5-1) are more competitive with No. 1 pick Joe Burrow under center and have already matched last year's win total.

SOUTH: After weathering the NFL's worst coronavirus outbreak, the Titans (6-2), behind Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, are off to their best start since 2008, the previous time they won the AFC South. They're one game ahead of the Colts (5-3), who love having landed veteran QB Philip Rivers.

Houston stars J.J. Watt and Will Fuller were both the subject of trade speculation after the team's terrible start cost coach Bill O'Brien his job. But the Texans (2-6) kept both and trust they can help turn things around. The Jaguars (1-7) have a fan base already focused on the future, an all-too-familiar feeling in Jacksonville.

WEST: The Chiefs (8-1) are still the class of the conference despite a hiccup against the resurgent Raiders (5-3), who won 40-32 at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 11. Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 100 TD passes, doing it in 40 games, four fewer than Dan Marino.