After surprise run to NBA Finals, the Heat future is bright

"I think that's what we're all looking for, right, is to be part of a family," Spoelstra said during the final postgame news conference of the season. "To be a part of something where you felt all along that you were searching for something. Where you can just be yourself, you don't have to make any apologies for who you are. We have been searching for him for a long time and I think he's been searching for something like us for a while."

Turns out, it was a perfect match. Butler willed Miami to the finals, after spending a year becoming very close with Dragic and teaching the Heat's young core — players like All-Star Bam Adebayo, rookie guard Tyler Herro and 3-point threat Duncan Robinson — what it took to succeed in the NBA.

"I told them that I would win them one and I didn't hold up my end of the bargain, so that means I've got to do it next year," Butler said. "I told Coach Pat, I told Coach Spo I'm here to win one. I didn't do my job, so moving forward, I got to hold up my end of the bargain."

Here's some of what to know as the Heat go into the offseason:

NEW FACES