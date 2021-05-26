 Skip to main content
Alabama at Florida starts 'SEC on CBS' schedule for 2021
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SEC on CBS

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 file photo, Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore

Defending national champion Alabama's game at Florida is scheduled to kickoff the Southeastern Conference's game of the week slate on CBS on Sept. 15.

The network announced on Wednesday several kickoff times and dates for the upcoming college football season.

Air Force at Navy will be its first game of the season on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The "SEC on CBS" begins the following week with the Crimson Tide traveling to The Swamp to face the Gators at 3:30 p.m. Georgia-Florida on Oct. 30 is also scheduled for the 3:30 p.m. game of the week slot.

The remaining Saturday SEC games on CBS will be determined during the season.

CBS will have a doubleheader of SEC games at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 9. Alabama is scheduled to play at Texas A&M on that day. The Aggies finished last season ranked No. 4 in the nation.

The SEC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. and Army-Navy will be played Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

