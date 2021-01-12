Alabama's Nick Saban already working on chasing title No. 8

None of this is new for Saban, known for his singular focus and ability to annually replace elite talent on both the roster and his coaching staff. Saban broke a tie with Alabama predecessor Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most national titles by a major college coach, including one he captured at LSU and six over the past dozen years in Tuscaloosa.

"It's an ongoing process, building a team," Saban said. "I don't think you can fall asleep at the switch for a minute if you want to try to do it the right way for your players and your program."

But Saban said this was one of his best teams, if not the best. Facing a regular-season schedule of all Southeastern Conference opponents because of the pandemic, Alabama breezed into the league title game having scarcely been challenged.

Only Florida in the SEC championship game came closer than 15 points. Neither semifinal opponent Notre Dame (31-14) nor the Buckeyes mustered much of a challenge.

Quarterback Mac Jones, a Heisman Trophy finalist who is exploring entering the NFL draft, left no doubt where he believes this team belongs historically: At the top.

"I think we're the best team to ever play," Jones said. "There's no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that."