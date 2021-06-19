Altidore, Guzan on early US roster for CONCACAF Gold Cup

MIAMI (AP) — Forward Jozy Altidore and goalkeeper Brad Guzan are on a preliminary 59-man United States roster for next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Defender Reggie Cannon, and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill are the only holdovers from the 23-man roster for the Nations League final four. Acosta was the only starter in the 3-2 win over Mexico on June 6.

The roster was announced Friday and it lacks some of the best players in the U.S. It doesn’t include Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent. They are being given time off ahead of preseasons with their European clubs and the start of World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2.

Guzan, 36, has 64 international appearances. He was Tim Howard’s backup at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and started at the 2016 Copa America. He has not played for the U.S. since a September 2019 exhibition against Uruguay.

Altidore, 31, has 42 goals in 115 international appearances and also was at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He last played for the U.S. in the 1-0 loss to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final.