Altrusa golf tournament is March 11 at Indian Springs

The 28th annual Altrusa golf tournament will be held Friday, March 11, at the Indian Springs Golf Course.

Registration begins at noon, with a shotgun start for the 18-hole tournament at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided to players.

It’s a four-person scramble format with modified handicap.

The cost is $65 per person, and includes greens fees, golf cart use and lunch.

Mulligans are $5 each.

There’s also a putting contest, with a $5 entry fee for that event.

Prizes will be awarded for any hole-in-one shot, for the top three teams, closest to the pin, longest drive and the putting contest. There will also be door prizes.