Altrusa International of Marianna

Altrusa golf tournament winners announced

Altrusa golf tournament winners announced

First place team members, from left, Michael McCord, Parker McCord, Tommy McDonald and Jamey Alday. 

 ALTRUSA, PROVIDED

Altrusa International of Marianna recently announced the winners of the club’s recent golf tournament.

The fundraising event took place at Indian Springs Golf Course on Friday April 1.

First-place winners were the team of Michael McCord, Parker McCord, Tommy McDonald and Jamey Alday.

The second-place team members are Robert Booth, Larry Waldron, Lynn Padgett and Todd Cooey.

The third-place team members are Clay Milton, Matt Fuqua, Hunter Nolen and Shawn Larkin.

Hunter Nolen also had the longest drive.

"Closest to the pin" honors went to Justin Lyons.

Landon Cornelius won the putting contest.

The club also expressed special thanks to Lindsy Chance for helping coordinate the tournament, and spoke of how the tournament proceeds will help the community.

“The earnings from this tournament will help us with supporting our community in the following ways: Scholarships for women returning to school, Backpacks and school supplies for elementary education, Coats for Kids and various other individual projects as they arise in our community. We are very grateful for our supporters,” a club representative said in a press release about the event.

