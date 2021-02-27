Alvarez not taking heavy underdog Yildirim lightly

For Alvarez, it’s also a chance to perform in a new market. He will headline the first boxing card at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

“Hopefully, it will be the first of many,” said Alvarez, who fought in Miami while a rising contender 12 years ago.

After landing the bout with Smith in late December, Alvarez plans to stay busy in 2021. His next targeted fight date is a unification bout with World Boxing Organization titleholder Billy Joe Saunders in May.

“It has been talked about, but there is nothing concrete,” Alvarez said. “First I want to go through this challenge and then explore what is next. But yes, we have had preliminary talks.

“I want to remain active. I enjoy what I do and work out in the gym. Fighting is my life. If everything goes well, we would like four fights this year.”

Yildirim knows Alvarez from sparring with the four-division champion. He is not concerned about rust as he attempts the monumental task of dethroning the heavily favored champ.

“He is a big champion, everyone knows that,” Yildirim said. “But I am ready for the championship title. This is my time.”