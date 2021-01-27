Analysis: Brady's NFC championship turned on 2 crucial calls

"Yeah, it was man coverage. Definitely not the right call for the situation," LaFleur said.

The aggressive move by Arians was in line with what the Bucs' coaching staff had promised the players.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich "told us all week we're going to be aggressive, we're going to go at them, we're going to take chances," Miller said. "That's what we do. We've got so many playmakers. We've got Tom at the helm.

"It was a risk at the time," Miller added, "but there was only 13 seconds left, so if we ran a play and didn't get it, we probably waste six (seconds). Then they probably have to throw a Hail Mary as well, so why not us do it?"

The second critical call was LaFleur's head-scratching decision to kick a field goal rather than go for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion on fourth-and-goal from the 8 with 2:05 remaining and the Packers trailing 31-23.

With a spot in the Super Bowl on the line, he chose to put the game not in the hands of his All-Pro quarterback who's the MVP favorite, but in those of his defense.

"The way our defense was playing, it felt like the right decision to do," LaFleur said. "It just didn't work out."