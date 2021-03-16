Analysis: Even the NBA trade deadline has a different feel

It's already an unusual season, in that significant names were put onto the market openly and long before the deadline. Blake Griffin and Detroit worked out a buyout, allowing him to join the Brooklyn Nets. DeMarcus Cousins was let go by Houston and became a free agent. P.J. Tucker's time with the Rockets appears to be over, LaMarcus Aldridge and San Antonio are parting ways and Cleveland has been trying to find a new home for Andre Drummond for weeks.

Eventually, there will be takers. And as the trade deadline looms just about a week away, expect chatter to pick up considerably.

The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers might want a big man to provide some insurance just in case Anthony Davis doesn't return at 100%. The Los Angeles Clippers have been shopping for a point guard and a wing pretty much all season. Brooklyn isn't believed to be done tinkering with its lineup yet. Boston needs a big man. Miami could use more size. Same goes for Philadelphia, especially if Joel Embiid is going to be out for more than just a few games.

They'll all try to make deals. Every general manager in the league is trying to make deals; that's what they do. The challenge this year will be to find willing participants, especially if the team on the other end of the phone still considers itself in the playoff race or at least the race for a play-in tournament spot.