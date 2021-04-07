Analysis: Results vary in NBA with trades, buyouts

Gordon had his highest scoring game for the Nuggets with 24 points in a 119-109 victory over his former team Sunday. Six of his 10 baskets came on assists from Nikola Jokic, who had 16 assists as Denver erased Orlando’s 18-point halftime lead.

“It seems like a great fit,” Gordon said. “For as long as Jokic has been in the league, he’s been diming. Just making cuts, playing the game, he’s finding me. Hopefully I’m making it easy for him. Hopefully I can return the favor.”

Victor Oladipo was the biggest acquisition for Miami in a trade with Houston, while Nemanja Bjelica also was picked up at the trading deadline from Sacramento. Trevor Ariza came a week earlier in a lower-grade deal with Oklahoma City.

Oladipo didn’t play the first two games after joining the Heat, and is just 5 of 21 from the field in the pair he has played. Miami, however, is 4-0 with the two-time All-Star on the roster.

“All these things, there will be a little bit of a process,” coach Eric Spoelstra said. “And let’s not forget he changed cities. There were a lot of different changes in protocols and then, boom, just playing games, that’ll take some time. But you can just see how much he adds to what we do already defensively. He fits right in.”