App State returns to NCAA tourney for 1st time since 2000

PENSACOLA (AP) — Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 32 points with six 3-pointers and Appalachian State upset two-time defending champion Georgia State 80-73 on Monday night to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.

It was an improbable run for fourth-seeded Appalachian State (17-11), which lost six of its final seven regular-season games before winning four games in four nights — including two in overtime. The Mountaineers didn't win four straight during the regular season and last won four-straight league games in 2015.

Appalachian State was just 7-8 in conference play this season with two wins in three attempts against league championship Georgia State. And Almonacy was in his first year with the program after playing for Division II-member Southern New Hampshire last season.

App State's senior point guard Justin Forrest made four free throws on consecutive possessions for a 71-60 lead with 1:51 left. But he had to leave the court at 1:16 after getting injured going for a loose ball, and Appalachian State struggled to beat Georgia State's press.

Almonacy made two free throws at 53.8 to snap Georgia State's 7-0 run for a six-point lead, and the Mountaineers hung on despite Almonacy's 3-pointer at 4:43 being their final field goal.