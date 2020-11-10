 Skip to main content
Arkansas coach to miss Florida game with COVID-19
Arkansas coach to miss Florida game with COVID-19

Tennessee Arkanasas Football

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman walks the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Michael Woods, AP Photo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas said Tuesday that coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests.

Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team's normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test taken Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually.

The Razorbacks are off to a 3-3 start in Pittman's first year - a significant jump from last year's 2-10 campaign. Arkansas has won two of three and is coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee. Florida is 4-1.

