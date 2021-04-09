Back in Business: WrestleMania ready to rumble with fans

"Of course, everybody right now is saying there's a lot of African-American or Black people in these big, high-profile matches and that's understandable because it wasn't something that was very prevalent before," Lashley said. "Now, since you see it more, if it happens next year it won't be one of those things where people are asking me the question because it's just going to be natural. We have everybody. Everybody can be represented in WrestleMania."

The list of celebrities — kicked off at the first WrestleMania in 1985 when Mr. T competed in the main event — includes YouTuber Logan Paul, rapper Wale and singers Ashland Craft and Grammy-winner Bebe Rexha. Those entertainers aren't pulling up the wrestling boots and looking for a fight. But Bad Bunny, the 27-year-old Puerto Rican rapper-singer who won a Grammy and performed on "Saturday Night Live" this year, is set for a tag-team match with his partner Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

"As much work as he puts into his music career, and his entertainment career, he's putting all that into his WWE appearances," The Miz said. "A lot of celebrities don't take the time to learn the art of professional wrestling. It's not that they don't have the respect. They don't have the knowledge. They're so busy in everything else that they're doing."