Basketball season progresses for Jackson County teams

The Tigers will see four straight cross-county games starting Friday, Jan. 21 away against Cottondale. The game score was not available as of press time. The team faces Marianna away on Jan. 25; Sneads at home on Jan. 27, and Graceville away on Jan. 28. A home game against Walton will finish the month’s play on Jan. 31.

Sneads Pirates are 6th in 1A D3

The Sneads Pirates were 11-10 on the year as of Thursday. The team only lost one game in Nov. 2021, that against Ashford, AL (55-38). The Pirates scored two wins against Houston County, AL that month, (67-59 in the first and 61-52 in the second).

The team opened December with a string of wins against teams including Poplar Springs (37-35), Ashford (a 58-56 rematch that went to overtime), Wakulla Christian School (66-35); and Liberty County (58-31). Two back-to-back losses came mid-month, against Cottondale (49-35) and Blountstown (62-39). The team was soon back in the winners’ bracket with victories against Wewahitchka (42-24) and Vernon (40-35), but then fell to their opponents in a four-game losing streak.

Beating the team in that string were Altha (53-43), Kinston, AL (46-30), Gadsden County (43-34), and, as January 2022 began, Malone (72-43).