Basketball season progresses for Jackson County teams

The area high school basketball season is drawing toward its last few weeks. Here’s a mid-season report on how local teams are faring on the court.
Cottondale Hornets ranked 5th in 1A D3
Cottondale Hornets basketball varsity male team had a 10-7 record as of Thursday, and the team was ranked 5th in 1A District 3 at that time.
November 2021 wins include an 80-44 victory against Liberty County and a 72-27 game against Wewahitchka. The team lost just one court battle that month, a 72-36 game against the Marianna Bulldogs.
December 2021 victories include a 64-32 win over the Graceville Tigers, a 76-49 victory over the Vernon Yellowjackets, a 49-35 win against the Sneads Pirates, a 77-53 tournament game against Houston County, Alabama, and a 50-47 tournament game victory over Seminole County, Georgia. December losses included a close one against Kinston, Alabama (38-36) and the Chipley Tigers (59-41).
January 2022 started right for the Hornets, the team winning 47-35 against Graceville on Jan. 7.
The Hornets won by forfeit on Jan. 11 when a home game that was scheduled against the Varsity Yellow Jackets was not played.
And Cottondale put up a 48-41 win against the Sneads Pirates on Jan. 14, but lost to Altha, 59-42, on Jan. 18.
A cross-county rivalry on Friday, Jan. 21 would pit the Hornets against the Malone Tigers at 7 p.m. The result of that game was not known as of the deadline for this edition. On Saturday, the team was set to play Bethlehem in an away game at 7 p.m.
Marianna Bulldogs ranked 2nd in 4A D2
As of Thursday, the Marianna Bulldogs were ranked 2nd in 4A District 2, with a record of 12 wins and eight losses on the season at that point.
The team scored a narrow 44-42 victory against the Graceville Tigers to notch win number 12 on Jan. 18.
The Bulldog won every game played in November 2021, with victories against Graceville (70-26), Cottondale (72-36) and Rickards (82-69).
In December, the team beat Rutherford (70-63), Mosley (60-52), South Walton (53-51), Leon (64-35), and Ocoee (in overtime, 70-68).
Losses that month were to Malone (62-59), Enterprise Prep, Alabama (52-50), Godby (67-46), Lincoln (51-48), and Mount Pisgah Christian (56-54, in overtime).
January started with a 64-63 loss to Bay, but two victories followed. The Bulldogs beat the Florida A&M High Rattlers (69-54) and South Walton (82-76). The Bulldogs would lose 72-51 against FSU High School after those two wins, but emerged victorious against Rutherford (52-42) and Graceville (44-42) after that.
The team next sees action on Tuesday, Jan. 25, against Malone in a 7 p.m. game.
Malone Tigers are 2nd in 1A D3
The Malone Tigers had a 15-4 record as of Thursday and were ranked 2nd in 1A District 3. The Tigers saw just one loss in November, 2021, defeated by Andalusia , AL (60-50). The team scored wins over Highland Home, AL (57-45) to start the season, and after the second game of the year went to Andalusia, the Tigers put up a string of seven wins. Those victories were against Holmes County (71-69 in overtime), Seminole County, GA (65-63), Chipley (73-53), Vernon (73-27), Marianna (62-59), Liberty County (67-36), Cottondale (54-50).
Two back-to-back losses broke the streak in mid-December, 2021, against Mosley (76-46) and Arnold (55-52). Those were followed by two Tiger wins, against Seminole County, GA (55-47) and Kinston, AL (53-37).
One more loss would come in December, that one against Bainbridge, GA (52-42).
As of Thursday, January 2022 has been unmarred by losses. The Tigers beat Walton (56-48), Sneads (72-43), Graceville (60-36), Chipley (64-58) and Poplar Springs (75-61) this month. Their next scheduled game was Jan. 20 against Liberty County. The game score was not available as of press time.
The Tigers will see four straight cross-county games starting Friday, Jan. 21 away against Cottondale. The game score was not available as of press time. The team faces Marianna away on Jan. 25; Sneads at home on Jan. 27, and Graceville away on Jan. 28. A home game against Walton will finish the month’s play on Jan. 31.
Sneads Pirates are 6th in 1A D3
The Sneads Pirates were 11-10 on the year as of Thursday. The team only lost one game in Nov. 2021, that against Ashford, AL (55-38). The Pirates scored two wins against Houston County, AL that month, (67-59 in the first and 61-52 in the second).
The team opened December with a string of wins against teams including Poplar Springs (37-35), Ashford (a 58-56 rematch that went to overtime), Wakulla Christian School (66-35); and Liberty County (58-31). Two back-to-back losses came mid-month, against Cottondale (49-35) and Blountstown (62-39). The team was soon back in the winners’ bracket with victories against Wewahitchka (42-24) and Vernon (40-35), but then fell to their opponents in a four-game losing streak.
Beating the team in that string were Altha (53-43), Kinston, AL (46-30), Gadsden County (43-34), and, as January 2022 began, Malone (72-43).
The Pirates would get a January win against Houston County (60-43) before falling again to Blountsown (50-42), and to Liberty County (65-45). After that, the team beat Vernon again(49-32 this time around), but lost to Cottondale (48-41) before notching another win, its second against Wewahitcha (60-21), on Jan. 18.
The team is next set to play on Thursday, Jan. 27, in a cross-county battle with the Malone Tigers in an away game.
Graceville Tigers are 4th in 1A D2
The Graceville Tigers are trying to claw their way out of a 4-13 season as of Thursday. Three of the team’s wins came as a trio, in December, when they defeated three in a row. Bethlehem was the first victim (53-51), followed by Vernon (57-41), and Houston County, AL (47-35). Graceville would beat Holmes County 50-36) soon after to score their fourth win.
Losses were to Marianna (70-26), Chipley (63-58), Cottondale (64-32), Poplar Springs (75-58), Freeport (63-37), Rutherford (58-13), Bethlehem (37-27 in their second battle of the season), Seminole County, GA (48-36), Poplar Springs (65-49 the second time around), Cottondale (47-35 the second time), Ponce De Leon (45-38), Malone (60-36), and Marianna (44-42).
The team was set to play Vernon (at home) again on Thursday and Holmes County (away) again on Friday. The results of those 7 p.m. games were not available as of press time.