Before free agency, Lowry will decide his Olympic future

The next big decision that Toronto guard Kyle Lowry makes won’t be the one that decides his NBA future.

His Olympic future will be settled first.

Lowry — who will be one of the top free agents on the market this summer — said Tuesday that he is considering playing for USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics. He was part of the U.S. team that won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.

“Of course, I want to represent my country and get another gold medal,” Lowry said. “My team, my internal team, we’ll talk about that and see what’s the best decision. To be able to go out there and represent your country and possibly win a gold medal, it’s always high on the list.”

The 35-year-old Lowry averaged 17.2 points in 46 games for the Raptors this past season, his ninth with the team. He officially becomes a free agent in August; the window where teams can talk to players about contracts actually begins during the Tokyo Games.

Lowry averaged 5.0 points per game for the Americans in Rio. The U.S. outscored Serbia by 21 points when Lowry was on the floor during the gold-medal game, the third consecutive Olympic title for the Americans.