Biden hosts baseball champion Dodgers at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden praised sports' ability to heal and bring a nation together in a time of crisis as he hosted the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday.

The Dodgers, who captured the title by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last October, were the first team to be honored at the White House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first since Biden took office.

"I think what we discovered is that we need sports more than we ever realized," said Biden, who praised baseball an important totem of normalcy in "one of the most challenging years" in the nation's history.

The president saluted the Dodgers as "a lot more than a baseball club, they are a pillar of American culture." He also praised the team for using its stadium as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

The ceremony marked the latest step in the White House's efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50 members of the team attended the East Room event as well as a number of political heavyweights with California ties, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.