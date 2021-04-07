Both Chipola College basketball teams in state tourney for first time since 2014

For the first time since 2014, both the Chipola College men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the Florida College System Activities Association state tournament.

Chipola men to play Gulf Coast Thursday

The Chipola College Indians are the No. 1 seed in the FCSAA Region 8 state basketball tournament set for April 8-10 in Niceville.

The Indians will play the No. 8 seed Gulf Coast (8-11) Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m. Gulf Coast earned a berth after Tallahassee was disqualified from the tournament by the NJCAA.

A win Thursday would put the Indians in the semi-finals Friday, April 9, at 8 p.m. to face the winner of St. Petersburg and Eastern Florida.

Tournament seeds are: 1. Chipola; 2. Indian River; 3. Florida Southwestern; 4. Eastern Florida; 5. St. Petersburg; 6. State College of Florida; 7. FSC @ Jacksonville; and 8. Gulf Coast.

The Indians (13-3, 18-4) finished the season as Panhandle co-champions with Tallahassee (13-3).

First year Chipola head coach Donnie Tyndall team has led the Indians to a first-place ranking in the FCSAA State Poll and ninth in the NJCAA National Poll.

Lady Indians, No. 2 seed, play today