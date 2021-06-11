Brady's Bucs focused on getting better, repeating as champs

"That's the first thing I was looking for, and I didn't see any. Our guys know how to work, so I really don't have to say anything," Arians said.

"If it's on offense, you're probably going to get chewed out by Brady," the coach added. "If you're on defense, Lavonte (David) is probably chewing you out."

Nevertheless, Brady credits Arians with setting the tone for continued growth by stressing last year's team won the Super Bowl but this year's squad hasn't done anything.

"I think he's really got the sense of urgency, too," Brady said, noting Arians also won multiple titles as an assistant coach and knows what defending champions go through.

"And I think if there's one thing we all know about him is he shoots us straight all the time. He doesn't sugarcoat a lot," the quarterback added. "What he thinks is what he says. That's all you can ask for as a player. I think we all respect that."

Brady also briefly discussed his surgically repaired left knee, saying the procedure performed 15 weeks ago went well. He began throwing three weeks ago and has participated in individual and team drills during minicamp.