Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng started her Major League Baseball career as an intern, and three decades later she's still on the rise and shattering ceilings.

Ng became the majors' highest-ranking woman and Asian American in baseball operations when she was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. She is believed to be the first female GM in a major professional sport in North America, the Marlins said.

Ng (pronounced Ang) won three World Series rings while spending 21 years in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11). She spent the past nine years with MLB as a senior vice president.

"After decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins," Ng said in a statement. "When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami."

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter played for the Yankees when Ng worked for them.