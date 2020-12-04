Buccaneers confident they will rebound, finish season strong

Nine of Brady's 11 interceptions — three more than he had a year ago in New England and tied for second with Kirk Cousins and Drew Luck for the most in the NFL this season — have come in four games against the Saints, Rams and Chiefs.

Brady, like Arians, said a lack of execution, especially on third down, has contributed to the team's offensive woes.

"I think as we keep going forward, we are learning more and more about ourselves, about what we need to do," Brady said. "We're going to get back to work and try and do a lot better of a job the last quarter of the season."

The defense has had issues over the past month, too.

Despite ranking No. 1 against the run and being among the league leaders in sacks, takeaways and points off turnovers, Tampa Bay has struggled to get off the field on third down and keep opponents out of the end zone lately.

Patrick Mahomes completed passes to Tyreek Hill on 13 of 15 targets for 269 yards and three touchdowns last week. More than 200 yards of that damage, including TD receptions of 75 and 44 yards, was inflicted in the first quarter alone.

The defense did a better job over the final three quarters, however the offense wasn't able to overcome the poor start.