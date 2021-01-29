Bucs fans set to cheer inside, outside Super Bowl stadium

Tampa Bay has a reputation nationally for supporting the Lightning, but not the Bucs and Rays, who routinely rank near or at the bottom of baseball in attendance.

The past year truly has been special for all the franchises, though, and fans are celebrating any way they can.

"The Bucs in the Super Bowl with the game at home doesn't even seem real. Usually there's a buildup. A team goes to the playoffs, loses and goes back and loses again. It takes time to get good," long-time fan Justin Heaven said.

"The Bucs go 7-9 with Jameis Winston, haven't won a playoff game in 18 years and haven't been to the playoffs in 13," Heaven added. "Tom Brady comes to town and it's basically: `You want to go to the Super Bowl? Come on, let's go.'"

Fans happily are following, even if they won't be able to get in or mingle around the stadium with a game-day crowd that'll include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers given tickets as a thank you for their service during the pandemic.

Restaurants and bars figure to be busier than they've been in months, though much of the glitz and glamour usually associated with the Super Bowl will be muted with some events canceled and city officials urging local residents and visitors to practice social distancing.