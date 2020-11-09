Bulldogs make it five in a row

The Marianna High School Bulldogs continued their winning streak last Friday to make it five in a row with a big win over the Chipley Tigers, 35-12.

This traditional rivalry is a highlight of the season every year.

The Bulldogs scored 35 points with a couple of key players in the mix who have not been in the headlines this year.

Antwuan Watford made this a personal breakout game by scoring on a long pass and logging almost 55 yards rushing. Ethan Taylor also scored a touchdown and quarterback Brady Donaldson scored from inside the 5 after gaining a first down on a 1-yard leap.

Trey Highsmith continued his tough running with another long-run touchdown. He has scored in most of the games in this streak. Marquis Patterson-Rhodes, a stalwart, also made some points for the Bulldogs.

“This was an exciting game and the entire team was involved, said Coach/AD John Donaldson.

“Some of the players who usually score shared with other teammates to make it a game to remember. I am proud of the entire team.”

The Bulldogs have completed the regular season and in two weeks will host and play the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 20.