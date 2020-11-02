 Skip to main content
Bulldogs win 4th in a row
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bulldogs win 4th in a row

The Marianna High Bulldogs stretched their record to six and three with a 34-14 win over the North Bay Haven Bucs last Friday night to notch their fourth consecutive victory.

The running game was a key in the Bulldogs victory. Most of the scores resulted from rushes by Troy Medlin, Giovanni Wamble, Antwuan Watford, and Trey Highsmith.

Medlin scored and had 28 yards, Wamble had two scores and 161 yards rushing. Highsmith scored twice and rushed 33 yards. Watford also scored for the Bulldogs.

Quarterback Brady Donaldson passed to and connected with several receivers, including multiple throws to Josh Allen.

The next game is Friday night in Chipley at 7 p.m. Marianna will host a playoff game when the regular season is over.

