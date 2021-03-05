Butler takes over, Heat top Pelicans 103-93

“The majority of our 3s were pretty good looks that we didn’t make,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Guys played well and we just had trouble getting the ball in the basket.”

Hart, normally a reserve, was inserted in the starting lineup after Williamson was scratched because of a toe injury.

The Pelicans struggled mightily to make shots during the first three quarters and Miami built a lead as large as 17, but the Heat was unable to put New Orleans away in the second half.

When Hart made a half-court shot as the horn sounded to signal the end of the third period, the Heat’s lead was just 77-70.

Alexander-Walker then pulled the Pelicans to 77-73 with a 3 to open the fourth quarter, which was largely competitive until Butler began asserting himself more in the final five minutes.

Butler said his mentality at that point was “just win at all cost, get some stops, score some buckets and continue to make the right plays.”

Tip-ins