Campbellton native is assistant GM of Las Vegas Raiders

“During Kelly's five seasons as the Broncos' Assistant Director of Pro Personnel, the Broncos won four AFC West Division titles (2011-14). In addition, during his tenure as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel, the Broncos signed eight veteran free agents that went on to make the Pro Bowl, including two players—guard Louis Vasquez (2013) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (2014)—who earned their first career Pro Bowl selections after coming to Denver,” the release states.

“A native of Campbellton, Fla., Kelly graduated with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Kentucky and earned a master's degree in Business Administration in 2003. He played wide receiver and defensive back at the University of Kentucky from 1998-2001. He continued his playing career in the UIF, playing with the Horsemen from 2003-06. Kelly was a defensive standout and two-time first-team UIF All-Star. During his final season playing for the Horsemen in 2006, Kelly received the UIF Man of the Year Award in recognition for his leadership both on the field and in the community,” the release states.