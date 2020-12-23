Casting call: Skidding Jaguars holding QB, GM auditions

What they don't have is — and haven't had in decades — is a franchise quarterback.

Jacksonville failed to find one despite using top-10 picks on Byron Leftwich (2003), Blaine Gabbert (2011) and Blake Bortles (2014). It also wasted more than $50 million to sign free agent and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in 2019.

Caldwell and Marrone took a chance on Minshew this season, but the 2019 sixth-round draft pick showed more flaws than flashes. Minshew started Jacksonville's first seven games in 2020, throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions, but he also took 22 sacks.

Marrone turned to rookie Jake Luton at the bye week, partly because of Minshew's struggles to get the ball down the field and partly because of a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. Luton made three starts, but ended up getting benched after a four-turnover performance against Pittsburgh. Glennon replaced him and started three games, a run that ended following his fourth turnover in six quarters.

Minshew regained the starting spot last week at Baltimore, but was sacked five times and missed several open receivers deep.

Now, Marrone will let Minshew and Glennon vie for the starting spot against the Bears (7-7).