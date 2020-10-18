Champion Pirates head to state, Marianna bids for its district title

The Sneads Pirates are 1A District 4 champions in search of a state title this week.
They’re set to take the court against Franklin County on Tuesday, Oct. 27 as that championship try begins.
Sneads enters the tournament with a 20-7 record on the season. The team had won its first nine matches, with six of those victories in coming straight sets.
Two losses in late September tournament play against Fletcher and Middleburg broke that run. The team saw two victories after those matches, but the pair of wins were followed by three losses, those against Newberry, Mosley and North Bay Haven Academy.
The team would go on to win four in a row before falling again to Mosley on Oct. 6. A win came next, but Niceville would hand them a loss before they entered the tournament. Niceville would be the last victor. The Pirates won every playoff match to take the title.
In the playoffs, Sneads beat Jefferson County 3-0 to start the district series, beat Liberty County twice, by a score of 3-1 each time, and defeated Blountstown in straight sets in the final.
Marianna volleyball action also continues Thursday, Oct. 22, in its 4A district playoffs at South Walton in regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
With a 9-12 record so far this season, they’ll be slight underdogs in the match against the 14-4 Seahawks.
But Coach Bobby Hughes said his squad will be leaving for that challenge well-prepared. They’ll head out late Thursday afternoon after a week of rigorous practice, conditioning and honing specific skills. Scrimmages were planned for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
The team goes into the quarterfinals with a string of wins, capped by a couple of losses.
The team lost to its Oct. 6 opponent, Liberty County, but bounced back for consecutive straight-set wins against Rutherford on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8, and scored straight-set victories against Godby on the morning and evening of Tuesday, Oct. 13. Disappointment followed, however, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, when the team fell to Santa Fe in a straight-set playoff loss.
The Cottondale Hornets had won in straight sets against Bethlehem on Monday, Oct. 5 and scored another straight-set win against Chipley on Tuesday, Oct. 6 as the team headed into district championship play.
But the squad lost its district semifinal battle against Blountstown on Oct. 13, a result that sent Blountstown to the final against the Sneads Pirates.
