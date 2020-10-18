Champion Pirates head to state, Marianna bids for its district title

The Sneads Pirates are 1A District 4 champions in search of a state title this week.

They’re set to take the court against Franklin County on Tuesday, Oct. 27 as that championship try begins.

Sneads enters the tournament with a 20-7 record on the season. The team had won its first nine matches, with six of those victories in coming straight sets.

Two losses in late September tournament play against Fletcher and Middleburg broke that run. The team saw two victories after those matches, but the pair of wins were followed by three losses, those against Newberry, Mosley and North Bay Haven Academy.

The team would go on to win four in a row before falling again to Mosley on Oct. 6. A win came next, but Niceville would hand them a loss before they entered the tournament. Niceville would be the last victor. The Pirates won every playoff match to take the title.

In the playoffs, Sneads beat Jefferson County 3-0 to start the district series, beat Liberty County twice, by a score of 3-1 each time, and defeated Blountstown in straight sets in the final.

Marianna volleyball action also continues Thursday, Oct. 22, in its 4A district playoffs at South Walton in regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m.