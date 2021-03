The Chipola baseball team (19-6) is second in the FCSAA State Poll and is ranked seventh in the NJCAA National Poll as the season gets underway.

Chipola and Northwest (15) are the only Panhandle teams in the NJCAA Poll.

Chipola opened the Panhandle Conference with a pair of homes games with Tallahassee, on Tuesday, March 9 and on Thursday, March 11, both at 5 p.m. The result of the Tuesday game was not available as of press time.

