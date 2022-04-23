Chipola baseball to host Gulf Coast today

The Chipola Indians baseball team is 36-11-1 and 15-5 in league play as of April 22.

Chipola defeated the Pensacola Pirates 8-3 on April 15 and 4-3 on April 16.

The Indians won seven consecutive games and nine of their last 10 to distance themselves in the race for the Panhandle Conference Championship.

Kenya Huggins allowed just five hits over eight innings to pick up his third win of the season. Huggins also struck out ten, a season high for the freshman pitcher, and allowed just two runs in the game against Pensacola on April 15.

The Indians were set to travel to Gulf Coast on Friday, before returning home to host the Pirates today at 1 p.m. Chipola will wind up the conference season against Northwest Florida on Monday, April 25 at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, April 27 at 3 p.m.

The Chipola Indians are ranked third in the NJCAA national tournament and number 1 in the FCSAA state polls.

For more information, visit chipolaathletics.com.