Chipola Basketball at home tonight, Friday, Saturday

The Chipola College men’s basketball team (10-1) hosts Andrew College tonight at 7 p.m.

Both Chipola teams host the Panhandle Classic, Dec. 10-11. The Lady Indians play Central Georgia Tech (Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.) and Jones College (Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.). The Indians play Gadsden State (Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.) and Jones County (Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.).

Other Classic games include: Friday: Hillsborough Women vs. Jones (1 p.m.), Pensacola Men vs. Jones (3 p.m.); Saturday: Hillsborough Women vs. Central Georgia Tech (1 p.m.), Pensacola Men vs. Gadsden (3 p.m.).

The Lady Indians (12-0) are first in the FCSAA Poll, tied with Northwest Florida State. Chipola is number two in the NJCAA National Poll. The Lady Indians finished in the Final Four of last year’s NJCAA National Basketball Tournament. The team finished with a 20-5 overall record and their seventh FCSAA Championship. Head coach Greg Franklin begins his tenth season at Chipola. He has won three state championships with two second place finishes and a national title in 2015.