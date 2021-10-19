 Skip to main content
Chipola basketball to host Fan Jam
COLLEGE HOOPS

Chipola basketball to host Fan Jam

The defending FCSAA Champion Chipola men's and women's basketball teams will host a Fan Jam on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Milton Johnson Center.

This will be fans' first opportunity to see Coach Donnie Tyndall's and Coach Greg Franklin's 2021-2022 teams as both will intra-squad and compete in three-point shooting contests.

The men's team will also participate in a slam dunk contest. In addition, fans will be able to interact with the players through a question-and-answer session, autograph signings and photo opportunities.

Admission for the event is free and there will be posters and schedule cards available while supplies last.

