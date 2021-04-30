Chipola claims share of Panhandle softball title

The Chipola softball team (15-5) claimed a share of the Panhandle Conference title along with Pensacola (15-5) both earning a berth to the FCSAA State Tournament, May 7-10, at Boombah Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

Chipola is scheduled to play Central Florida on Friday, May 7, at noon CST.

Chipola scored a big 5-4 win over Pensacola on Sunday, April 25, to claim a share of the conference championship.

The conference standings as of April 26 are: Pensacola (15-5), Chipola (15-5), Northwest (10-10), Gulf Coast (8-12), and Tallahassee (2-18).

Chipola is fifth in the FCSAA State Poll.

For more, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.