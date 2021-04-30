 Skip to main content
Chipola claims share of Panhandle softball title
Chipola claims share of Panhandle softball title

Chipola claims share of Panhandle softball title

Chipola softball in action earlier this season.

 CHIOPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Chipola softball team (15-5) claimed a share of the Panhandle Conference title along with Pensacola (15-5) both earning a berth to the FCSAA State Tournament, May 7-10, at Boombah Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

Chipola is scheduled to play Central Florida on Friday, May 7, at noon CST.

Chipola scored a big 5-4 win over Pensacola on Sunday, April 25, to claim a share of the conference championship.

The conference standings as of April 26 are: Pensacola (15-5), Chipola (15-5), Northwest (10-10), Gulf Coast (8-12), and Tallahassee (2-18).

Chipola is fifth in the FCSAA State Poll.

For more, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.

