Chipola College baseball, softball strong in title quests

Chipola College baseball and softball teams are tracking toward top spots in their respective conferences as of mid-April with high hopes of taking titles this year.

Chipola softball a top contender

The Chipola softball team (8-3) was tied for first in the Panhandle Conference with Pensacola (8-3) as of April 13.

The conference standings as of April 13 are: Chipola (8-3), Pensacola (8-3), Gulf Coast (5-5), Northwest (6-8), and Tallahassee (2-10).

Chipola is ninth in the FCSAA State Poll.

The Lady Indians hosted Tallahassee on Friday, April 16, in a 4 p.m. double-header. The result of that game was not available as of press time.

Chipola hosts Gulf Coast, April 20, at 4 p.m. before closing out the regular season at Tallahassee on April 22.

For the latest news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.

Chipola baseball also in the hunt for title

The top-ranked Chipola baseball team is in the hunt for another Panhandle Conference title with a 12-6 league record as of April 15.