Chipola College baseball, softball strong in title quests

Chipola College baseball and softball teams are tracking toward top spots in their respective conferences as of mid-April with high hopes of taking titles this year.
Chipola softball a top contender
The Chipola softball team (8-3) was tied for first in the Panhandle Conference with Pensacola (8-3) as of April 13.
The conference standings as of April 13 are: Chipola (8-3), Pensacola (8-3), Gulf Coast (5-5), Northwest (6-8), and Tallahassee (2-10).
Chipola is ninth in the FCSAA State Poll.
The Lady Indians hosted Tallahassee on Friday, April 16, in a 4 p.m. double-header. The result of that game was not available as of press time.
Chipola hosts Gulf Coast, April 20, at 4 p.m. before closing out the regular season at Tallahassee on April 22.
For the latest news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.
Chipola baseball also in the hunt for title
The top-ranked Chipola baseball team is in the hunt for another Panhandle Conference title with a 12-6 league record as of April 15.
Chipola's Andrew Baker and Michael Esposito combined on a two-hit shutout in a 13-0, five-inning victory over Tallahassee on April 12.
Chipola won against Tallahassee 5-2 on, April 14, and played at on Friday, April 16 at Northwest before returning home to host Northwest, Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. The results of those games were not available as of press time.
Chipola hosts Gulf Coast, Monday, April 19, at 5 p.m.
The Indians were second in the FCSAA State Poll and number 10 in the NJCAA national poll as of April 13.
The Panhandle Conference standings as of that date were: Pensacola (10-4), Chipola (12-6), Northwest (8-6), Gulf Coast (6-10), and Tallahassee (4-13).