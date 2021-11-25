Chipola College basketball games upcoming

The Chipola College men’s basketball team (4-1) hosts Southern Union, Saturday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.

The Indians host several more home games in December, including: Georgia Highlands (Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.), South Georgia Tech (Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.) and Andrew College (Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.).

Both Chipola teams host the Panhandle Classic, Dec. 10-11. The Indians play Gadsden State (Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.) and Jones County (Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.). The Lady Indians play Central Georgia Tech (Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.) and Jones College (Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.).

The Indians are the number two team in the FCSAA State Poll and number five in the NJCAA National Poll. Chipola finished last season in the final four of the National Tournament. Chipola was 23-5 last year, with a Panhandle Conference title and the FCSAA State Championship. In his second year at Chipola, Coach Donnie Tyndall returns three players from the State All-Tournament Team: Lance Erving (6’3), Carlos Lemus (6’3) and Nae’qwan Tomlin (6’10).