Chipola College basketball games upcoming

The Chipola College men’s basketball team (4-1) hosts Southern Union, Saturday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.
The Indians host several more home games in December, including: Georgia Highlands (Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.), South Georgia Tech (Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.) and Andrew College (Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.).
Both Chipola teams host the Panhandle Classic, Dec. 10-11. The Indians play Gadsden State (Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.) and Jones County (Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.). The Lady Indians play Central Georgia Tech (Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.) and Jones College (Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.).
The Indians are the number two team in the FCSAA State Poll and number five in the NJCAA National Poll. Chipola finished last season in the final four of the National Tournament. Chipola was 23-5 last year, with a Panhandle Conference title and the FCSAA State Championship. In his second year at Chipola, Coach Donnie Tyndall returns three players from the State All-Tournament Team: Lance Erving (6’3), Carlos Lemus (6’3) and Nae’qwan Tomlin (6’10).
The Lady Indians (7-0) are ranked second in the FCSAA Poll and second in the NJCAA National Poll. They finished in the Final Four of last year’s NJCAA National Basketball Tournament. The team finished with a 20-5 overall record and their seventh FCSAA Championship. The Lady Indians return two players from the State All-Tournament team: Jordan McLaughlin and Shimei Muhammad. Head coach Greg Franklin begins his tenth season at Chipola. He has won three state championships with two second place finishes and a national title in 2015.