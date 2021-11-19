 Skip to main content
Chipola College boasts NJCAA Player of the Week
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Chipola College boasts NJCAA Player of the Week

Chipola College sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin was named the NJCAA Region VIII/FCSAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 16.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native led the Lady Indians to a 3-0 record for the week, including wins over No. 9 Georgia Highlands College and No. 25 Seward County Community College.

McLaughlin averaged 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals in the three games. On Nov. 12, she scored a career-high 37 points in the win against Seward County.

The Lady Indians are 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 2 in the latest NJCAA poll and in the FCSAA/Region 8 Coaches' Poll.

Jordan McLaughlin

McLaughlin

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED
