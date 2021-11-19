Chipola College boasts NJCAA Player of the Week

Chipola College sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin was named the NJCAA Region VIII/FCSAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 16.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native led the Lady Indians to a 3-0 record for the week, including wins over No. 9 Georgia Highlands College and No. 25 Seward County Community College.

McLaughlin averaged 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals in the three games. On Nov. 12, she scored a career-high 37 points in the win against Seward County.

The Lady Indians are 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 2 in the latest NJCAA poll and in the FCSAA/Region 8 Coaches' Poll.