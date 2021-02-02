Chipola College hoops teams open conference play

Both Chipola basketball teams open the Panhandle Conference season, Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Gulf Coast before returning to host the conference home opener, Saturday, Feb. 8, against Pensacola.

Due to social distancing, only Chipola Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games.

The Lady Indians (1-0) are second in the FCSAA Poll and fourth in the NJCAA National Poll.

The Indians (3-1) are ranked fifth in the FCSAA Poll.

All home games will be webcast live with a link available on each team’s schedule at www.chipolaathletics.com.